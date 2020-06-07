Bird hide destroyed by fire on college grounds

A bird hide belonging to the Colchester Institute has been destroyed following a serious fire on Saturday night, it has been confirmed.

Firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to Sheepen Road on Colchester at 8.30pm last night to a blaze on the campus perimeter.

On arrival, the two crews from Colchester found that a wooden outbuilding, measuring approximately 15m x 5m, was completely alight and that the fire had spread to nearby fences and bushes.

Crews spent an hour and a half putting out the blaze and left the scene at around 10pm.

In at statement on Twitter the Colchester Institute confirmed the loss of its bird hide.

It said: “We can confirm that there has been a fire on campus which affected the bird hide on the campus perimeter by Hilly fields.

“No further damage has occurred and the campus is now secure.

“With special thanks to the amazing response from the local Fire Brigade who extinguished the fire.”