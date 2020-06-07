E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bird hide destroyed by fire on college grounds

PUBLISHED: 07:21 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:21 07 June 2020

Firefighters tackled a fire in Sheepen Road, Colchester Picture: MAISON THOMAS SMITH

Firefighters tackled a fire in Sheepen Road, Colchester Picture: MAISON THOMAS SMITH

Archant

A bird hide belonging to the Colchester Institute has been destroyed following a serious fire on Saturday night, it has been confirmed.

Firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to Sheepen Road on Colchester at 8.30pm last night to a blaze on the campus perimeter.

On arrival, the two crews from Colchester found that a wooden outbuilding, measuring approximately 15m x 5m, was completely alight and that the fire had spread to nearby fences and bushes.

READ MORE: Fire crews respond to building ’100% alight’

You may also want to watch:

Crews spent an hour and a half putting out the blaze and left the scene at around 10pm.

In at statement on Twitter the Colchester Institute confirmed the loss of its bird hide.

It said: “We can confirm that there has been a fire on campus which affected the bird hide on the campus perimeter by Hilly fields.

“No further damage has occurred and the campus is now secure.

“With special thanks to the amazing response from the local Fire Brigade who extinguished the fire.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Teenage girl attacked with machete and police officers hurt in Stowmarket

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

New road layout paves way for 2,500 home development

The main spine road off Haverhill Road will connect the town to the new 2,500 home development. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Teenage girl attacked with machete and police officers hurt in Stowmarket

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

New road layout paves way for 2,500 home development

The main spine road off Haverhill Road will connect the town to the new 2,500 home development. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed – Google data shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Shoppers could be enticed back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown as non-essential retailers open later this month Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and daughter to open ‘dream’ salon in busy market square

The Double Take Salon in Hadleigh will be opening for the first time on July 4. Picture: DOUBLE TAKE

GP surgery plans new standalone consulting room to separate infectious patients

The Little St John's surgery in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bird hide destroyed by fire on college grounds

Firefighters tackled a fire in Sheepen Road, Colchester Picture: MAISON THOMAS SMITH

Who was Poker Alice? Sudbury’s gunslinging gambler in America’s Wild West

Poker Alice may have grown up in Sudbury but it was her life away from the town that hit the headlines Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24