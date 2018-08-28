-

Weekend weather: Met Office warnings of more snow to come

PUBLISHED: 18:19 01 February 2019

Drive safely in wintery weather

More ice is expected Suffolk and Essex this weekend, with a chance of snow for some in East Anglia.

After a slippery start to Friday, the forecast looks icy in Suffolk and Essex as we move into the weekend.

East Anglia is expected to see more freezing temperatures over Friday night and Saturday morning, with some rain and sleet falling in patches over the region.

Eastern areas around Haverhill, Hadleigh, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds could see snow in the air but wet conditions could leave ice on the ground rather than snowflakes.

The lowest temperatures will be close to -1C.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place, which means some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could also occur and the public are urged to take care travelling this weekend, allowing extra time and packing water to stay hydrated.

The real cold snap could be coming on Saturday night, with temperatures as low as -5C coupled with an overnight frost on Saturday into Sunday.

For all those looking forward to the end of the cold spell, it is good news for next week – as daytime temperatures are set to rise to 7C or 8C in the warmest parts.

The north and west of the country will finally get the respite it needs to recover from heavy snowfall this week, with dry and clear conditions forcast this weekend for Manchester, Liverpool and much of Wales and west Scotland.

Send in your best weather pictures and you could see them in our galleries!

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

New tracks. New platforms at Ipswich station. And faster trains. Will East Anglia’s rail bosses be able to deliver?

InterCity trains could be travelling faster from East Anglia to London from May - even before the new trains are intrduced. Stock Image

Teenager charged in connection with sexual assault on girl

Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Aggressive beggar banned from town centre for two years

Thomas Roy 51, of Montgomery Close, Colchester, is banned from entering Colchester town centre except for medical, legal or professional-related matters Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Fare dodgers pay the price for not having tickets

More than 10,000 fare dodgers were prosecuted by Greater Anglia last year.
