Weekend weather: Met Office warnings of more snow to come

Drive safely in wintery weather

More ice is expected Suffolk and Essex this weekend, with a chance of snow for some in East Anglia.

East Anglia: A chilly night, with a scattering of showers and some clear spells in between. The showers will be of rain or sleet near the coast, but may fall as snow well inland. Lowest temperatures will be close to -1 C in a mainly light northerly wind. pic.twitter.com/tE9LHGQA7b — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) February 1, 2019

After a slippery start to Friday, the forecast looks icy in Suffolk and Essex as we move into the weekend.

East Anglia is expected to see more freezing temperatures over Friday night and Saturday morning, with some rain and sleet falling in patches over the region.

Eastern areas around Haverhill, Hadleigh, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds could see snow in the air but wet conditions could leave ice on the ground rather than snowflakes.

The lowest temperatures will be close to -1C.

UK Tonight: Outbreaks of snow over southern England will fade away overnight, but scattered wintry showers will continue along eastern coasts of England and northern and eastern Scotland. Many remaining places will stay dry with a widespread frost. pic.twitter.com/WcUEaYPczT — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) February 1, 2019

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place, which means some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could also occur and the public are urged to take care travelling this weekend, allowing extra time and packing water to stay hydrated.

The real cold snap could be coming on Saturday night, with temperatures as low as -5C coupled with an overnight frost on Saturday into Sunday.

For all those looking forward to the end of the cold spell, it is good news for next week – as daytime temperatures are set to rise to 7C or 8C in the warmest parts.

The north and west of the country will finally get the respite it needs to recover from heavy snowfall this week, with dry and clear conditions forcast this weekend for Manchester, Liverpool and much of Wales and west Scotland.

Send in your best weather pictures and you could see them in our galleries!