Cold snap and windy weather coming to Suffolk and Essex

A frosty sunrise in Bury St Edmunds Archant

A grey weekend of weather in East Anglia, but there is high winds and freezing temperatures expected in Suffolk and north Essex soon.

A mild Saturday, with highs in the day of 8C, will be replaced by a wet and windy Sunday afternoon.

Weatherquest experts are forecasting Friday’s dry night will make Saturday morning a mild start, with temperatures around 7C and small patches cloud for all of East Anglia.

Rain showers are expected overnight on Saturday in Suffolk, moving from the west of the region to the coast.

Colchester can expect rain in the early hours of January 27, with the band of wet weather reaching the Felixstowe and Suffolk by mid-morning.

E Anglia Tonight: A dry night with some clear skies around in the evening, but most of the time cloudy and mild. Moderate west or southwesterly wind. Min 7C. Forecast cloud amounts and lowest temperatures in the images - pic.twitter.com/U4dvFADS6y — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) January 25, 2019

As the weekend goes on winds are due to increase in speed, with the most severe gusts coming on Sunday afternoon.

A west-to-east wind could reach up to 40 miles per hour.

A north or south cross-wind on the Orwell Bridge of 40mph can shut the bridge as it becomes too dangerous to travel over, but east or west wind need to reach 50mph before closures are considered.

Despite this, road users should prepare for bad weather and allow more room for vulnerable road users such as cyclists, motorcyclists and high-sided lorries.

After a light dusting last week, there is no snow forecast in East Anglia this weekend or Monday.

However, there is a risk of snow on Tuesday afternoon, according to forecasters.

Adam Dury, forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “On Tuesday we could see some rain turning into snow, with the main risks in the afternoon and evening time.”