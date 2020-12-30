'Only use A&E if absolutely necessary' - hospitals' warning amid 'high level' of demand

Patients have been urged only to visit Colchester and Ipswich hospitals' accident and emergency departments "if absolutely necessary" due to a high level of demand.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) - which runs both Ipswich Hospital and Colchester Hospital - took to Twitter to issue the warning at about 7pm this evening (Monday, December 30).

Hospitals across the country are known to see a spike in demand during the Christmas and New Year season, with many getting extra funding to deal with winter pressures.

Mr Hulme said: "We are currently experiencing high level of activity at both Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

"Please only use A&E if absolutely necessary."

ESNEFT said on Twitter: "We are treating lots of patients at our hospitals this evening. Please call 111 if you need help fast, but don't need A&E."

ESNEFT has been contacted for comment.