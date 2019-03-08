Storm Hannah: Yellow weather warning still in place and potential 60mph gusts coming

Strong winds and high waves could batter the Suffolk coast today as Storm Hannah sweeps in from the west of England Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA

Weather forecasters say Storm Hannah will begin to blow into Essex and Suffolk this morning, with the strongest winds coming this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

E Anglia Today: Some dry and sunny spells at first but cloud soon increasing with showery rain, although it wll be mainly light. Becoming windy with strong westerly winds and gusts of 40-50mph widely, although some areas will see near 60mph gusts. Max 9-11C. pic.twitter.com/JfgN4Do7P0 — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) April 27, 2019

The latest updates from national forecasters at the Met Office say that Colchester can expect strong winds from 7am on April 27, with the weather front sweeping north into Suffolk as the day goes on.

A band of rain is moving across central England today, expected to break up before making contact with East Anglia, but with potential to cause patchy showers and sudden rain in the west of the region.

East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest expect strong winds to start in the region from dawn, with showers and rain expected early this morning and clearer skies this afternoon.

In a tweet Weatherquest said: “Some dry and sunny spells at first in East Anglia but cloud will soon increase with showery rain.

The strong winds could cause problems for costal areas, on major travel routes like the A12 and A14, and on the trains Picture: GRAHAM CANNELL/CITIZENSIDE The strong winds could cause problems for costal areas, on major travel routes like the A12 and A14, and on the trains Picture: GRAHAM CANNELL/CITIZENSIDE

“It will become windy with strong westerly winds and gusts of 40-50mph widely, although some areas will see near 60mph gusts. Max temperatures of 9-11C.”

Highways England said yesterday that they have no plans to close the Orwell Bridge. The strongest winds of Storm Hannah have been recorded in west Wales this morning, with winds of 82mph recorded in Aberaron.

Greater Anglia currently have a good service on all lines, but damage to overhead wires or branches blown onto the tracks could cause sudden and unexpected delays, so travellers are advised to leave extra time and travel with care.

The official advice from the Met Office for today's yellow weather warning for wind says: “Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with potential for bus and train services to be affected. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.

“Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible due to fallen trees and branches.

“It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves.”