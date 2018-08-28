Sunshine and Showers

‘Despicable and brazen’ – Prolific offender hurled abuse at police

PUBLISHED: 12:26 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:26 09 November 2018

Kieran Hibble was a 'prolific offender' according to Essex Police Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A prolific offender locked up for hurling abuse at police officers is also banned from entering a town centre when he leaves prison.

Hibble appeared at Colchester Magistrates to face sentencing Picture: ABBIE WEAVINGHibble appeared at Colchester Magistrates to face sentencing Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

Kieran Hibble, of Rawlings Crescent in Colchester, has received a one month jail term for carrying out a campaign of abuse against PCSOs.

And the 21-year-old, who was jailed for a year last month after admitting dangerous driving, was also given a criminal behaviour order and a further three months in prison after being convicted of harassment at Colchester Magistrates’ Court this week.

“Hibble thought he could target the very people who help protect and save others,” said Chief Inspector Shaun Kane, district commander for Colchester.

“His actions were despicable and brazen.

Kieran Hibble admitted a string of driving offences in connection with a police chase along the Avenue of Remembrance Picture: GOOGLE MAPSKieran Hibble admitted a string of driving offences in connection with a police chase along the Avenue of Remembrance Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“This conviction sends a clear message to people like Hibble who want to abuse officers that their actions will not be tolerated and they will be put before a court.”

In August unemployed 21-year-old filmed two PCSOs and became abusive towards them at St John’s car park.

Four days later he sent a private message and photograph to the same officer via social media.

And in September he started being aggressive towards another two PCSOs in Colchester town centre, swearing at them and pushing one of the officers in the chest.

His CBO bans him from harassing, assaulting, abusing or intimidating anyone – including emergency workers.

Hibble, who admitted a series of driving offences after going the wrong way down the Avenue of Remembrance and crashing into a biker last year, is also barred from Colchester town centre between 4pm and 8pm when he leaves prison. Chief Inspector Kane added: “Both PCSOs acted with the upmost control and composure when faced with this unprovoked abuse and intimidation and I am immensely proud of their actions.”

Hibble was jailed for a string of driving offences last month after he weaved in and out of traffic during a police chase on the Avenue of Remembrance in April this year.

He was given at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, October 31, after admnitting dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving on false plates, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Hibble was also hit with a driving ban.

