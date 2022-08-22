News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Two kittens rescued after becoming trapped in drain

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:31 AM August 22, 2022
Two kittens were rescued from a storm drain in Colchester

Two kittens were rescued from a storm drain in Colchester - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Two kittens had to be rescued by firefighters after they become stuck in a drain in Colchester. 

The urban search and rescue crew from Colchester were called to the trapped animals in Colet Crescent in the town at about 4.25pm on Friday, August 19. 

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two curious kittens had been exploring in a garden and ventured into the drain. 

"Firefighters used a camera to locate and rescue the pair by 6.12pm. 

"The kittens were unharmed during the incident and are back running around the garden."


Colchester News

Don't Miss

George and son Freddie Gittus pig farm in Brandon PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

West Suffolk pig farmer reluctantly decides to sell herd after torrid year

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The iconic Red Arrows are expected to fly over Suffolk once again this summer

Suffolk Live News

Red Arrows set to soar over Suffolk today

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Cineworld at Cardinal Park, Ipswich, could be at risk after the chain reported a loss of �1.3bn in t

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk cinemas at risk as Cineworld 'set to file for bankruptcy'

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon