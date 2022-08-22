Two kittens rescued after becoming trapped in drain
Published: 11:31 AM August 22, 2022
- Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Two kittens had to be rescued by firefighters after they become stuck in a drain in Colchester.
The urban search and rescue crew from Colchester were called to the trapped animals in Colet Crescent in the town at about 4.25pm on Friday, August 19.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two curious kittens had been exploring in a garden and ventured into the drain.
"Firefighters used a camera to locate and rescue the pair by 6.12pm.
"The kittens were unharmed during the incident and are back running around the garden."