Two kittens rescued after becoming trapped in drain

Two kittens were rescued from a storm drain in Colchester - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Two kittens had to be rescued by firefighters after they become stuck in a drain in Colchester.

The urban search and rescue crew from Colchester were called to the trapped animals in Colet Crescent in the town at about 4.25pm on Friday, August 19.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two curious kittens had been exploring in a garden and ventured into the drain.

"Firefighters used a camera to locate and rescue the pair by 6.12pm.

"The kittens were unharmed during the incident and are back running around the garden."



