Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man pleads guilty to carrying out series of knife point robberies in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 15:28 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 08 March 2019

Haven Road in Colchester where the first robbery took place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Haven Road in Colchester where the first robbery took place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has pleaded guilty to carrying out four knife point robberies and attempted robberies within an hour and a half in Colchester.

Danny Glass, 30, of Haven Road, Colchester, admitted two counts of robbery two counts of attempted and two counts of possession of a knife at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, March 6.

Glass will be sentenced there on Monday, April 8.

On February 2 between 5am and 6.30am Glass robbed a woman of her bag in Haven Road, attempted to rob two men in Kendall Road and held a knife to another man’s throat in Hythe Quay before he took the man’s phone, coins and bank card.

Glass also used a stolen bank card in a shop in Barrack Street and was identified from it’s CCTV.

He was arrested on February 4 and officers seized a number of knives at his home.

Detective Inspector Kev Hughes, of Colchester CID, said: “Glass went into our community armed with a knife with the aim of robbing as many people as possible.

“He is dangerous individual who preyed on innocent members of the public as they either commuted to work or were on their way home.

“One of the victims was approached from behind had a knife held to his throat and was fortunate not to sustain a serious injury.

“I would thank all the victims for their courage and support through our investigation.

“This week a prolific offender has admitted to numerous serious offences and he has been remanded to face sentencing next month.”

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man guilty of murder of Colchester coin collector

Danny Bostock, aged 32, was found guilty of the murder of Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Brown and El Mizouni score late on to salvage draw for Town U23s

Idris El Mizouni scored in this afternoon's late comeback draw at Barnsley. Photo: Ross Halls

Suffolk to support small businesses with Brexit planning cash, leaders announce

The Port of Felixstowe is one of Suffolk's infrastructure elements being highlighted in a 'Brexit Narrative' being issued by public sector leaders in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Day of police raids - Work continues to tackle ‘county lines’ drugs threat

As part of operation Velocity, police officers prepare themselves to enter the property, Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Lost’ Constable drawings sell at auction

The John Constable drawing that sold for £75,000 - bought for just £3 more than 60 years ago. Picture: Chiswick Auctions
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists