Man pleads guilty to carrying out series of knife point robberies in Colchester

A man has pleaded guilty to carrying out four knife point robberies and attempted robberies within an hour and a half in Colchester.

Danny Glass, 30, of Haven Road, Colchester, admitted two counts of robbery two counts of attempted and two counts of possession of a knife at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, March 6.

Glass will be sentenced there on Monday, April 8.

On February 2 between 5am and 6.30am Glass robbed a woman of her bag in Haven Road, attempted to rob two men in Kendall Road and held a knife to another man’s throat in Hythe Quay before he took the man’s phone, coins and bank card.

Glass also used a stolen bank card in a shop in Barrack Street and was identified from it’s CCTV.

He was arrested on February 4 and officers seized a number of knives at his home.

Detective Inspector Kev Hughes, of Colchester CID, said: “Glass went into our community armed with a knife with the aim of robbing as many people as possible.

“He is dangerous individual who preyed on innocent members of the public as they either commuted to work or were on their way home.

“One of the victims was approached from behind had a knife held to his throat and was fortunate not to sustain a serious injury.

“I would thank all the victims for their courage and support through our investigation.

“This week a prolific offender has admitted to numerous serious offences and he has been remanded to face sentencing next month.”