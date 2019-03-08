Two men robbed at knifepoint and assaulted in park

The two men were robbed while sitting on a bench in Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Officers are appealing for information after two men were robbed and threatened with a knife in a park in Colchester.

It was reported that the two men were sitting on a bench in a small park area near to the junction of Flagstaff Road and Circular Road North, when they were approached by four men who assaulted and threatened one of the victims with a knife.

The incident took place at around 8.20pm on Thursday, September 12 and the group of men stole money and other items before running off towards the Abbeygate underpass.

The men were described as being one white man and three black men, wearing 'casual' clothing, with some wearing hooded tops with the hoods up.

It is believed that a number of members of the public walked past the area at the time.

If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/146831/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.