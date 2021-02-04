Town's most famous landmarks feature in special colouring book
Some of Colchester's most famous landmarks are to feature in a special colouring book created by the town's MP.
Will Quince teamed up with Lion Walk Shopping Centre to bring families across Colchester a free community project that will launch on Friday, February 5.
There are two differing project workbooks on offer entitled “Discover Colchester” that are free for families to download and print at home.
The Jumbo, Colchester Zoo, Colchester Castle and Colchester Garrison are among the landmarks featured in the books.
They will also be sent to all primary schools and hard copies will be made available free of charge from Boots in town which can be collected as part of an essential shop.
Mr Quince said: "I put together the Discover Colchester project to celebrate our town’s unique heritage and set some questions which I hope will inspire a new generation to find out more about their home town."
There are six, £50 prizes for those who submit their completed book online to discovercolchester@lionwalk.co.uk
