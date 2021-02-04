News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Town's most famous landmarks feature in special colouring book

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:00 PM February 4, 2021   
But traders were concerned poor quality sights such as the derelict Jumbo water tower put people off

The Jumbo is one of the landmarks featured in the books - Credit: Su Anderson

Some of Colchester's most famous landmarks are to feature in a special colouring book created by the town's MP. 

Will Quince teamed up with Lion Walk Shopping Centre to bring families across Colchester a free community project that will launch on Friday, February 5. 

There are two differing project workbooks on offer entitled “Discover Colchester” that are free for families to download and print at home.

The Jumbo, Colchester Zoo, Colchester Castle and Colchester Garrison are among the landmarks featured in the books. 

They will also be sent to all primary schools and hard copies will be made available free of charge from Boots in town which can be collected as part of an essential shop.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Quince said: "I put together the Discover Colchester project to celebrate our town’s unique heritage and set some questions which I hope will inspire a new generation to find out more  about their home town." 

There are six, £50 prizes for those who submit their completed book online to discovercolchester@lionwalk.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 'Gentle giant' Lavenham farmer dies aged 59 from brain tumour
  2. 2 Vacant car dealership sold to Co-op - but search for tenant continues
  3. 3 Prepare for disruption as four days of snow possible next week
  1. 4 'Incredibly rare' plants burst into life on busy industrial estate
  2. 5 When will golf be returning? Experts offer hope
  3. 6 Feature film and high end TV drama planning filming in Suffolk this year
  4. 7 Mike Bacon: 'I have an awful confession.... I've begun to study the League Two table!'
  5. 8 Pub to open built-in shop and become village's 'focal hub'
  6. 9 What’s planned at Suffolk’s biggest ever business park?
  7. 10 Why Sutton Hoo's iconic helmet was not in Netflix's The Dig film
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Where have there been most new cases of Covid in Suffolk?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Warning as suspected dog thieves pose as RSPCA workers

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

2021 opening dates confirmed for three new Suffolk Aldi stores

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Roads unpassable and village turns into 'island' after horrendous flooding

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus