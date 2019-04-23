Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Volunteer shop to stay in major hospital revamp

23 April, 2019 - 12:01
League of Friends volunteers Irene McNaughton and Angela Davies, as it's announced the organisation has a future at Colchester Hospital Picture: COLCHESTER LEAGUE OF FRIENDS

League of Friends volunteers Irene McNaughton and Angela Davies, as it's announced the organisation has a future at Colchester Hospital Picture: COLCHESTER LEAGUE OF FRIENDS

COLCHESTER LEAGUE OF FRIENDS

A shop run by League of Friends volunteers at Colchester Hospital will continue to trade in a new location once work to revamp its entrance is complete.

An artist's impression of what Colchester Hospital could look like after its multi-million pound revamp Picture: BOWMAN RILEYAn artist's impression of what Colchester Hospital could look like after its multi-million pound revamp Picture: BOWMAN RILEY

Questions had surrounded the future of the shop, which has been based in the existing reception area since the hospital opened in 1985, after a host of high street names were announced for the Turner Road site.

It is currently undergoing a multi-million pound revamp – which will see a new reception area, cafe and shops created.

Now bosses say staff and volunteers from the Colchester League of Friends are set to sign a new lease, securing their future at the hospital.

They will be based in a new unit on the ground floor of the two-storey extension, being built this summer.

“We are looking forward to continuing our long association with the hospital and the challenge of providing the same excellent service to staff and patients in what will be a more competitive environment,” said the organisation's chairman Frank Jordan.

“Over some 60 years we have contributed many thousands of pounds to wards and departments and our hope is that we will, with support from patients, staff and the public, be able to continue to do so for many more years to come.”

The League of Friends' partnership with Colchester Hospital has spanned over six decades – the organisation even had a shop in the old Severalls Hospital.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) which runs Colchester Hospital, said: “We have a long and happy relationship with the League of Friends at Colchester Hospital who have for the past 60 years supported our patients, their families and staff with their generosity and time.

“We're delighted that relationship will continue and the League of Friends will be part of the exciting transformation of our hospital that will create a more modern, welcoming and safe environment for patients, visitors and staff.”

While construction is under way, the League of Friends will be trading in a temporary unit outside the front of the entrance building.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show fire tearing through barn in night-time blaze

Fire crews tackled a large barn blaze in Washbrook near Ipswich on Easter Monday Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Opening day wins for Copdock, Bury, Sudbury and Frinton

Matt Hunn, who marked his Copdock & OI debut with three wickets in a fine victory at Swardeston.

Who’s favourite to take over from Darcey?

Dame Darcey Bussell who has stepped down as a judge from Strictly Come Dancing: Picture (C) Ian West/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists