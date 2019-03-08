E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man set to appear in court charged with rape of teenager

PUBLISHED: 10:50 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 12 November 2019

A man is to appear at Colchester Magistrates charged with the rape of a teenager Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

A man is to appear at Colchester Magistrates charged with the rape of a teenager Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

Archant

A man will appear in court on Tuesday charged with rape and possession of cannabis.

Daniel Stott, 26 from Coke Street, Harwich will appear at Colchester Magistrates Court.

Essex Police are investigating after a woman was reported to have been raped on Saturday, November 9 in Boxted Avenue, Clacton.

Those with any information about the incident or who have CCTV or mobile footage of the area at the time should call police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/178662/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Town’s opposition: the U’s route to Wembley 22 years ago

Tom Eastman, celebrating with fans on the pitch after Colchester United's victory over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup. Eastman should feature against his old club Ipswich Town Picture: STEVE WALLER

Beers from new brewery give Beccles beer festival a local flavour

Cheers emjoying the Beccles Beer Festival. Picture: Nick Butcher

Self storage firms see rise in demand as homeowners choose to upgrade properties over moving house

HomeStore�s Ipswich branch said it has see a rise in homeowners using self storage during house refurbishment. From left, branch manager John Taylor and assistant branch manager Sarah Bliss Picture: KEITH MINDHAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists