Man set to appear in court charged with rape of teenager

A man will appear in court on Tuesday charged with rape and possession of cannabis.

Daniel Stott, 26 from Coke Street, Harwich will appear at Colchester Magistrates Court.

Essex Police are investigating after a woman was reported to have been raped on Saturday, November 9 in Boxted Avenue, Clacton.

Those with any information about the incident or who have CCTV or mobile footage of the area at the time should call police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/178662/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.