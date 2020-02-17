Pet owner fined over £1,000 after refusing to clean up dog mess

A woman who repeatedly refused to clean up large amounts of dog mess from her garden has been fined.

Neighbours had complained to Colchester Borough Council in February 2019 about the smell of faeces coming from Lorraine Sadd's home in Buffet Way.

As part of its investigation, environmental protection officers visited the property and the mess was initially removed.

However, further complaints were received and Sadd was warned to clear the faeces up regularly.

The council continued to receive complaints and it served a notice in June 2019 ordering her to clear up, and prevent the accumulation of future mess.

Sadd, who owns three German Shepherds, was found to have breached the notice on two occasions and was brought before Colchester Magistrates' Court on January 16.

Sadd, who did not attend court, was fined £1,343 - £330 per offence, £650 in costs and £33 for a victim surcharge.

Mike Lilley, responsible for communities, wellbeing and public safety at the council, said: "This was an extreme case of an irresponsible dog owner who refused to clean up after her three German Shepherd dogs.

"This had an unpleasant impact on their neighbours with a terrible smell and problems with flies.

"Clearing up after your dog is a basic duty of an owner.

"We'd rather not have to take people to court to get this message across, but as a last resort we are willing to do so."