E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pet owner fined over £1,000 after refusing to clean up dog mess

PUBLISHED: 15:09 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 17 February 2020

Dog mess in the garden in Buffet Way, Colchester Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Dog mess in the garden in Buffet Way, Colchester Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

A woman who repeatedly refused to clean up large amounts of dog mess from her garden has been fined.

Neighbours had complained to Colchester Borough Council in February 2019 about the smell of faeces coming from Lorraine Sadd's home in Buffet Way.

As part of its investigation, environmental protection officers visited the property and the mess was initially removed.

However, further complaints were received and Sadd was warned to clear the faeces up regularly.

The council continued to receive complaints and it served a notice in June 2019 ordering her to clear up, and prevent the accumulation of future mess.

Sadd, who owns three German Shepherds, was found to have breached the notice on two occasions and was brought before Colchester Magistrates' Court on January 16.

Sadd, who did not attend court, was fined £1,343 - £330 per offence, £650 in costs and £33 for a victim surcharge.

Mike Lilley, responsible for communities, wellbeing and public safety at the council, said: "This was an extreme case of an irresponsible dog owner who refused to clean up after her three German Shepherd dogs.

"This had an unpleasant impact on their neighbours with a terrible smell and problems with flies.

"Clearing up after your dog is a basic duty of an owner.

"We'd rather not have to take people to court to get this message across, but as a last resort we are willing to do so."

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Primary school gets first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted under new guidelines

Head girl and boy Emelia and Logan. Exning primary school are the first in Suffolk to get an outstanding Ofsted under new guidlines Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Primary school gets first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted under new guidelines

Head girl and boy Emelia and Logan. Exning primary school are the first in Suffolk to get an outstanding Ofsted under new guidlines Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Drone used in hunt for ‘high risk’ missing person

The fire service drone was sent up overnight (file photo) Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Clacton swimming deaths: ‘Tragic accident’ must never happen again, says teenagers’ mother

The two siblings died in hospital following the incident at Clacton Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Portman Road to be the venue for Suffolk FA finals.... but which ones?

Achilles celebrate winning the Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman Road last season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Pet owner fined over £1,000 after refusing to clean up dog mess

Dog mess in the garden in Buffet Way, Colchester Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL
Drive 24