Colchester tip forced to close on police advice due to traffic issues
PUBLISHED: 20:28 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:36 01 June 2020
A tip in Colchester has been forced to closed on police advice due to traffic issues.
The tip, in Maldon Road, was closed today by Essex County Council on the advice of Essex Police.
They said in a post on Twitter that they were forced to close due to traffic issues.
The post said: “We have been advised that the police have instructed us to close the site because of traffic congestion caused by excessive queuing traffic outside site.
“It will be closed until tomorrow.”
The site should reopen at 9am tomorrow, June 2 but may close if traffic becomes an issue again.
