E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Colchester tip forced to close on police advice due to traffic issues

PUBLISHED: 20:28 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:36 01 June 2020

Cars queued with household waste that could not be stored safely at home, waiting for their turn to access the site in Maldon Road, Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Cars queued with household waste that could not be stored safely at home, waiting for their turn to access the site in Maldon Road, Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A tip in Colchester has been forced to closed on police advice due to traffic issues.

The tip, in Maldon Road, was closed today by Essex County Council on the advice of Essex Police.

They said in a post on Twitter that they were forced to close due to traffic issues.

The post said: “We have been advised that the police have instructed us to close the site because of traffic congestion caused by excessive queuing traffic outside site.

“It will be closed until tomorrow.”

The site should reopen at 9am tomorrow, June 2 but may close if traffic becomes an issue again.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Colchester tip forced to close on police advice due to traffic issues

Cars queued with household waste that could not be stored safely at home, waiting for their turn to access the site in Maldon Road, Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Man who spray painted Audi could be linked to assault, police say

Suffolk police believe the assualt of a 50-year-old woman in Worcester Close, Bury St Edmunds could be related to another incident where an Audi A6 was spray painted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fewer schools and pupils return on June 1 than expected, Suffolk council says

Children in Year Six went back for their first day at The Oaks Community Primary School in Chantry, Ipswich. Picture: THE OAKS

Concern after concrete chunks believed to be from water tower fall in garden

Will Colson said he discovered concrete chunks from Trimley Water Tower fall into his garden Picture: MIKE PAGE

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN
Drive 24