Man accused of breaching order

PUBLISHED: 18:27 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:27 19 June 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a Colchester man accused of breaching a non-molestation order has begun in his absence after he refused to attend court.

Ben Barnham, 25, formerly of Berechurch Road, Colchester, has denied breaching the order on November 4 last year by going within 50 metres of a house in Denis Randle Way, Colchester.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that the order was made by a court on March 8 last year.

David Wilson, prosecuting, is expected to open the facts to the jury on Thursday June 20.

