Man accused of breaching order
PUBLISHED: 18:27 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:27 19 June 2019
The trial of a Colchester man accused of breaching a non-molestation order has begun in his absence after he refused to attend court.
Ben Barnham, 25, formerly of Berechurch Road, Colchester, has denied breaching the order on November 4 last year by going within 50 metres of a house in Denis Randle Way, Colchester.
Ipswich Crown Court heard that the order was made by a court on March 8 last year.
David Wilson, prosecuting, is expected to open the facts to the jury on Thursday June 20.
