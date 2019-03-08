Colchester man deliberately drove at A12 service station worker

A Colchester man who deliberately drove his car at a garage worker after he was prevented from driving through a car wash to get on to the A12 has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

Evol Haughton had stopped at the Bentley service station at Capel St Mary on the A12 and had lost his temper with a member of staff who told him he couldn't get back on to the main carriageway through a car wash which had a clear “No Entry” sign, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When Robert Shehu, another staff member, approached him Haughton had shouted abuse at him before reversing his silver Jaguar and striking him on the knee, said Stephen Mather, prosecuting.

When Mr Shehu approached his window to speak to him, Haughton had reversed his car before driving forward into Mr Shehu who had his hands on the bonnet and was propelled five metres backwards.

Haughton had then reversed and disappeared out of sight. The incident was captured on CCTV which was played to the court.

As a result of the incident Mr Shehu suffered injuries to his back, bottom and shoulders.

Haughton, 48, of John Mace Road, Colchester, admitted dangerous driving on November 7, 2017, and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing him to a nine month prison sentence suspended for 18 months Judge David Pugh said he was satisfied Haughton had deliberately driven at Mr Shehu.

He said it was clear Haughton's actions had resulted in physical, emotional and financial and consequences for the victim.

Judge Pugh said Haughton had been given a suspended prison sentence in March 2017 for a “road rage” incident in which he had got out of his car and punched another driver.

In addition to the suspended sentence Haughton was banned from driving for two years and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement, a £500 fine and ordered to pay £125 costs.

Folishade Abiodun for Haughton said her client was the main breadwinner in his family and if he received an immediate prison sentence and couldn't work his mother, wife and children could lose their accommodation.

She said Haughton, a self employed IT consultant and father of five, was not in good health and a change in his medication could have contributed to the situation he found himself in.