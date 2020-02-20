Man admits sending intimate photograph of woman

A man has admitted sending an intimate photograph of a woman without her permission.

Jason Antonio, of Tarrett Drive, Colchester, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to disclosing a sexual photograph with intent to cause distress and a charge of harrassment.

Antonio, 34, pleaded not guilty to a further burglary offence.

Judge David Goodin adjourned the case until Thursday, March 5, when a decision will be made whether the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will pursue the burglary charge.

Judge Goodin told Antonio further decisions would be made at the next hearing when it was clear whether or not the CPS would be proceeding with the burglary charge.

Antonio was released on unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance.