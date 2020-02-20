E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man admits sending intimate photograph of woman

PUBLISHED: 13:37 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 20 February 2020

Jason Antonio pleaded guilty to sending an intimate photo of a woman without her permission Picture: ARCHANT

Jason Antonio pleaded guilty to sending an intimate photo of a woman without her permission Picture: ARCHANT

A man has admitted sending an intimate photograph of a woman without her permission.

Jason Antonio, of Tarrett Drive, Colchester, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to disclosing a sexual photograph with intent to cause distress and a charge of harrassment.

Antonio, 34, pleaded not guilty to a further burglary offence.

Judge David Goodin adjourned the case until Thursday, March 5, when a decision will be made whether the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will pursue the burglary charge.

Judge Goodin told Antonio further decisions would be made at the next hearing when it was clear whether or not the CPS would be proceeding with the burglary charge.

Antonio was released on unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Three-time world champion Crump signs to ride for Ipswich Witches - eight years after retiring

Jason Crump, a Witch in 2020. Photo: PA

