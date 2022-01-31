News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bedroom fire started by unattended candle

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:31 AM January 31, 2022
The crews were called to Ballingdon Hill near Sudbury just before 9am. File photo

A candle has caused a fire in a bedroom in Colchester - Credit: Archant

"Significant damage" has been caused to a bedroom after a pillow caught fire from a nearby candle. 

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Holly Road, in Stanway just before 4.10pm yesterday, Sunday, January 30. 

Watch manager Gary Clarke said: "The candle set fire to a pillow, spread to an extension lead and caused smoke and fire damage to the rest of the bedroom.

"The incident shows the importance of never leaving candles and tea lights unattended.

"It caused a significant damage despite only being left for a few minutes – and it would have been much worse had there been no smoke alarms."

The occupants of the property were alerted by a smoke alarm to the fire. 

A man was advised to go to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation following the fire. 

Appliances from Colchester attended the blaze. 

