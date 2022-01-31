Bedroom fire started by unattended candle
- Credit: Archant
"Significant damage" has been caused to a bedroom after a pillow caught fire from a nearby candle.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Holly Road, in Stanway just before 4.10pm yesterday, Sunday, January 30.
Watch manager Gary Clarke said: "The candle set fire to a pillow, spread to an extension lead and caused smoke and fire damage to the rest of the bedroom.
"The incident shows the importance of never leaving candles and tea lights unattended.
"It caused a significant damage despite only being left for a few minutes – and it would have been much worse had there been no smoke alarms."
The occupants of the property were alerted by a smoke alarm to the fire.
A man was advised to go to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation following the fire.
Most Read
- 1 Planning application expected soon for 150 homes on edge of town
- 2 Two arrested after 14-year-old stabbed on Moreton Hall estate
- 3 Cars stranded as floods hit east coast - and more disruption coming
- 4 A12 reopens after 'serious' crash between car and motorbike
- 5 Town considering second Charlton bid for midfielder Fraser
- 6 Stowupland tearoom to be demolished after being gutted by huge blaze
- 7 Mapped: The places with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
- 8 Nolan close to Ipswich exit
- 9 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Championship trio target striker Simpson
- 10 What to expect from Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day with ins and outs possible
Appliances from Colchester attended the blaze.