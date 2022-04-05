Man charged with alleged blackmail of UAE ambassador will not face trial

A Colchester man who was charged with allegedly blackmailing a United Arab Emirates ambassador will no longer face trial, Southward Crown Court heard. - Credit: Google Maps

A Colchester man who was charged with allegedly blackmailing a United Arab Emirates ambassador will no longer face trial, a court heard.

Dean Manister, 51, of Colchester, Essex, along with Lee Hurford, 49, of Leeds were alleged to have tried to squeeze £3m from the official after a theft from the embassy in London in September 2018, Southwark Crown Court heard on Monday.

However, prosecutors chose not to pursue the charge, the court heard.

Hurford, of Leeds, admitted stealing “large amounts” of money in pounds sterling, dollars, euros, and Saudi currency as well as confidential embassy documents, an identity card, paperwork, and receipts on September 14 and 15.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted theft.

His accomplice, Dean Manister, of Colchester, Essex, pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting theft and one count of aiding and abetting attempted theft.

At what was meant to be the first day of their trial, prosecutors brought no evidence for a charge of burglary faced by Hurford, as well as charges of handling stolen goods and aiding and abetting burglary faced by Manister, for which not guilty pleas were recorded.

The charge of blackmail was left to lie on file.

The pair are due to be sentenced in June for the charges admitted by the pair.