Man arrested after reports of racial slurs on bus stop

A man is alleged to have used racial slurs against people on a bus in Halstead Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A Colchester man has been arrested following reports of a racially aggravated offence at a bus stop in Halstead.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, it is believed a man attempted to board a bus in the town's High Street at around 4pm on Monday, September 2.

After he was denied entry to the bus, he is alleged to have used racial slurs at several people on the bus.

A 51-year-old man from Colchester was later arrested on suspicion of three public order offences, assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

The man has since been released from custody pending further investigation.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was on the bus at the time of the alleged incident or from anyone who witnessed what had happened.

If you have any information that could assist officers in their investigation, call Braintree's Local Policing Team on 101 quoting crime reference 42/140973/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or submit information online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org