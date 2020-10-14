Prolific shoplifter handed suspended jail sentence and banned from going into supermarkets

A man from Colchester has been banned from entering Co-Op stores in Colchester after admitting more than a dozen theft charges.

Scott Lamond stole from Co-Op shops on 14 occasions between September 6 and September 20 this year.

The 33 year-old, of Greenstead Road, Colchester, was arrested following the final incident at the store in Wimpole Road on September 20.

He pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft three days later and on Monday was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay more than £1,500 in compensation and given a three year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The CBO bans him from entering Co-Op stores in Haven Road, Mersea Road, Wimpole Road, Peartree Road, and Riverside Avenue.

Investigating officer PC Adam Buckingham said: “Scott Lamond has shown little regard for businesses he has stolen from.

“His actions will have had an impact on them financially.

“He has been spared time behind bars but knows that if he offends again he could be sent to prison.

“We will continue to work hard to protect the businesses across Colchester.”