Man charged with series of Colchester robberies

A man has been charged following a series of robberies in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of knifepoint robberies which took place over two hours in Colchester at the weekend.

Danny Gladd, of Haven Road, Colchester, was arrested following the series of knifepoint robberies and attempted robberies which took place on Saturday, February 2.

The 30-year-old has now been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

The incidents took place in the Hythe and New Town areas on Saturday, February 2 between 5am and 6.50am. Essex Police carried out searches in both of the areas following the incidents.

Gladd is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today ( Wednesday, February 6).