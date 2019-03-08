Man charged after police dog attacked in Colchester

A man has been charged after a police dog was injured in Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man from Colchester has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and possession of cannabis after a police dog was attacked.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, officers attended an incident in Blackthorn Avenue, Colchester, on January 23 during which one of their police dogs was injured.

Niall Martin, 28, of Stalin Road, Colchester, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on June 4.

He will also face further charge and breaching a domestic violence protection order in an unrelated incident.