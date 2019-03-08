Heavy Showers

Man charged with raping woman in town centre

PUBLISHED: 15:47 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 31 July 2019

The corner of St Botholph's Street and St Botolph's Church Walk in Colchester town centre Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

The corner of St Botholph's Street and St Botolph's Church Walk in Colchester town centre Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Archant

A 24-year-old man has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault following an incident in Colchester.

Halwest Moradi was arrested following reports a woman in her 20s had been assaulted in St Botolph's Church Walk in the early hours of Sunday, November 18, 2018.

The incident happened just hours after more than 200 people marched through the town for the Reclaim the Night protest against sexual violence.

Moradi, of Victoria Gardens, Colchester, was charged yesterday, Tuesday, July 30.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court today, Wednesday, July 31, and is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, August 28.

