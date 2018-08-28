Colchester escort workers held by armed gang, court hears

Two Essex escort workers were kept under guard in their living room after a gang of men armed with stun guns burst into their flat, it has been alleged.

One of the women, who was expecting a customer, opened the front door of the flat in St Peters, Colchester, after looking through the spy hole, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The door was suddenly pushed open and the man she had seen through the spy hole put his hand over her mouth.

He was holding a taser stun gun and as he burst in she noticed he was with three other men who were also carrying what appeared to be stun guns, said Charles Kellett, prosecuting.

Three of the men kept guard on the women in the living room while the fourth searched the house.

One of the men activated the device he was holding on one of the women’s thighs causing a stinging sensation, said Mr Kellett.

The men left with cash, bank cards, mobile phones, a tablet and sunglasses.

Before the court is Ioan Sabou, 35, who was living in Bergholt Road, Colchester, who denies aggravated burglary and possessing a taser stun gun on May 25.

The trial continues.