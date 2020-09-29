E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man accused of wielding chainsaw and axe during argument due to go on trial

PUBLISHED: 14:16 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 29 September 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a Colchester man accused of swinging a chainsaw over his head and brandishing an axe during an argument is expected to take place next summer.

Before Ipswich Crown Court today for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Donald Herlihy, 51 of Smiths Field, Colchester.

You may also want to watch:

He pleaded not guilty to two offences of having an article with a blade in Smiths Field, namely a chainsaw and an axe on June 2 this year.

Judge David Pugh said Herlihy’s trial which is expected to last two or three days will take place during a two week warned list commencing June 21.

Herlihy is on unconditional bail.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Baby bottles factory looks set for new future as cocoa plant

The now vacant Philips Avent factory in Glemsford Picture: PHIL MORLEY

New head leading staff and pupils safely through Covid pandemic

Lizzie Girling is the new headteacher at SET Saxmundham School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Small and steady changes’ - How a man lost nearly 13 stone in just two years

Steven Scott pictured now. He now weighes 12 stone 12 pounds. PHOTO: Steven Scott

Man accused of wielding chainsaw and axe during argument due to go on trial

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Fun-loving’ teenager with anorexia ‘referred into NHS team with severe staffing crisis’, inquest told

Averil Hart inquest: The teenager, from Newton near Sudbury in Suffolk, died in December 2012 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY