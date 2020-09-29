Man accused of wielding chainsaw and axe during argument due to go on trial

The trial of a Colchester man accused of swinging a chainsaw over his head and brandishing an axe during an argument is expected to take place next summer.

Before Ipswich Crown Court today for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Donald Herlihy, 51 of Smiths Field, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to two offences of having an article with a blade in Smiths Field, namely a chainsaw and an axe on June 2 this year.

Judge David Pugh said Herlihy’s trial which is expected to last two or three days will take place during a two week warned list commencing June 21.

Herlihy is on unconditional bail.