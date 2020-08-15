Man denies handling stolen boat engine

A man has denied handling a stolen boat engine and will face a trial before magistrates next year.

Christopher Bateman, 21, of Smallwood Road, Colchester, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to handling stolen goods between May 27 and May 30 last year.

The charge relates to a Mariner Outboard boat engine, worth £900, and it is alleged Bateman “dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or realisation” of the engine.

Handling stolen goods is an either-way offence, which means it can be heard either before magistrates or at the crown court.

Bateman indicated he wanted his trial heard at the magistrates court.

Bateman was granted unconditional bail by magistrates and his trial date was fixed for March 31, 2021, at 2pm.