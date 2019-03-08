Student woke to find ‘stranger having sex with her’, court told

Sultan Mohammed, 24, of Almond Way, Colchester, denies raping a student in October last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

An Essex university student woke up in her room on the Colchester campus to find a stranger having sex with her, it has been alleged.

The woman initially “froze” when she realised what was happening before pushing her alleged attacker off her, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

She tried unsuccessfully to take a picture of the man before he left her room and she had then filmed herself on her phone describing what had allegedly taken place, said Andrew Thompson, prosecuting.

She had then contacted a friend and campus security staff were alerted.

Before the court is Sultan Mohammed, 24, of Almond Way, Colchester, who has denied rape on October 3 last year.

Mr Thompson claimed Mohammed had been prowling around the Colchester campus in the early hours of the morning and had “probably been looking for some sort of sexual encounter”.

He said Mohammed had come across an insecure door to student accommodation before allegedly entering the unlocked room where the student was asleep.

“The first she knew of the defendant was when she woke shortly after 5am that morning seemingly from a deep sleep to find a strange male on top of her in her own bed raping her,” claimed Mr Thompson.

He said the woman had been shocked and confused and initially froze before pushing the man away.

She hadn’t been able to see his face but could feel he had dreadlocks.

The man had allegedly tried to bluff his way out of the situation by claiming he had bought her a drink earlier in the evening, said Mr Thompson.

After leaving the woman’s room Mohammed, who isn’t a student at the university, was allegedly seen on CCTV trying other doors and windows on the campus.

He was interviewed by police after his handprint was found on a window.

He claimed he had been to a nightclub on the university campus on the night in question and had climbed over a secure gate into student accommodation looking for a party.

He heard music and claimed he had knocked on the alleged victim’s door.

He alleged that she invited him in and had taken off her clothes and instigated sex.

He claimed he had stopped having sex with the alleged victim because he felt uncomfortable when she asked his name more than once.

The trial continues.