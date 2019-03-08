Man denies string of historic sex offences

A trial date has been set for a man who has denied a string of historic sexual offences.

Stephen Gallagher, 53, of Normandy Avenue, Colchester, is accused of a total of 15 offences, three of which being rape of a child under the age of 13.

The remaining charges consist of rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, sexual activity with a child and sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Gallagher appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He previously appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on July 19.

The offences relate to four different complainants.

At the plea and trial preparation hearing, Judge Rupert Overbury set a trial date for February 24 next year.

The trial is expected to last around 10 to 12 days.

Judge Overbury granted Gallagher unconditional bail on Friday ahead of next year's trial.