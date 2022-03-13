Man remains in hospital after falling from height near train station

The incident happened near Colchester train station last week - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s remains in hospital after falling from a height near Colchester train station.

Officers from Essex Police were called at about 4.15pm on Thursday, March 10, following concerns for the welfare of a man near North Station Hill.

The road was closed for more than two hours while emergency services attended the scene.

The man, aged in his 20s, remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment.

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said: "We attended the A134 near North Station Hill train station and located a man who had fallen from height.

"The roads were closed while we dealt and reopened at 6.30pm."

It is also understood that the air ambulance was called to the incident, which caused major congestion throughout the town on Thursday.



