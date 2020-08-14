E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man who coughed on police officers claiming he had Covid is jailed

PUBLISHED: 11:42 14 August 2020

A man who coughed on police officers as they arrested him, claiming he had Covid, has been jailed for over a year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man who coughed on police officers as they arrested him, claiming he had Covid, has been jailed for over a year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been jailed for over a year after coughing on police officers while he was arrested for being in possession of drugs.

Luke Smith, 27, of Windsor Road, West Mersea, was detained in late March when officers were called to a disturbance at an address in Catchpool Road, Colchester.

After being detained and found to be in possession of cannabis, Smith was arrested, at which point he began to cough on two officers, shouting he had coronavirus.

It was unknown at the time whether he was telling the truth or not.

Later, during his interview, he said he had only done it because he thought it would mean the officers would release him from custody.

On Tuesday, August 11, Smith appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court after entering a guilty plea to two counts of assault on an emergency worker, criminal damage, breach of harassment order and possession of a Class B drug.

He was sentenced to 16 months in jail.

DS Matthew Alexander said “Covid-19 has caused a lot of harm and families have lost loved ones. For it to be used as a weapon and a threat towards police officers is deplorable.

“Threats such as these will not deter us, the officers involved have since continued to help protect those who live, work or visit Essex.

“We will take swift action against anyone looking to assault our officers whilst they work to protect our communities and maintain a visible police presence”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘A very painful decision’ - Winch & Blatch to close three of its Sudbury shops

Winch & Blatch's menswear store in Market Hill, Sudbury Picture: MARK LANGFORD

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Warning: Violent thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain forecast for today

As the long weekend of storms hits, thunder and lightning are expected in areas of Suffolk today as part of the deluge of rain. Pictures: PETER CUTTS

‘Bloody grim’ - Brutal start sees crop yields tumble across East Anglia

A bleak picture is emerging across East Anglia as cereal harvest draws to a close Picture: JULIE KEMP/IWITNESS

Town announce West Ham friendly as first Hammers clash is cancelled due to positive virus test

Ipswich Town hosted West Ham in a pre-season friendly in 2018. Picture: PA