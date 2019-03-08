Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man who raped student jailed for eight years

PUBLISHED: 13:06 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 17 April 2019

Sultan Mohammed, who was found guilty of rape at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Sultan Mohammed, who was found guilty of rape at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A 25-year-old man convicted of raping a University of Essex student while she slept has been jailed for eight years.

Sultan Mohammed, of Almond Way, Colchester, was found guilty of entering the student's room while she slept and raping her during the early hours of Wednesday, October 3.

The victim had been enjoying a night out with friends during fresher's week before returning to her accommodation.

She described how she went to sleep and woke up sometime between 4.45am and 6am feeling very confused to find a man she didn't know having sex with her.

The man claimed his name was Michael, and said they had met that evening.

CCTV footage showed Mohammed, who was not a student at the university, enter the halls of residence via an insecure door around 5am, bypassing another door which had been left open.

Read the full court story here: Man found guilty of university rape

Sultan Mohammed was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court today to eight years in prison.

Investigating officer DC Adam Tyhurst said: “This was a predatory attack on a woman whilst she slept in her room and it has understandably had a devastating effect on her life.

“I'd like to commend her on the strength and courage she has shown throughout the investigation, standing strong to ensure Sultan Mohammed was held accountable for what he did.”

Check back here for the full story this afternoon.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man who raped student jailed for eight years

Sultan Mohammed, who was found guilty of rape at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Lane blocked on A12 causing 4 mile delays

A vehicle has broken down on the A12 at Colchester heading towards Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Watch: Lambert on relegation, season ticket prices, League One plans, the future for Adeyemi and Rowe and more

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will meet the media for the first time since his side were relegated this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘Perfect headteacher’: Your memories of legendary Holbrook Academy head Dr Simon Letman

Many tributes have been paid to Dr Simon Letman, headteacher at Holbrook Academy. Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists