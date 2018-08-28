Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A Colchester man has been jailed for firearm offences

PUBLISHED: 13:40 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:55 28 November 2018

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man whose DNA was on live ammunition found after he crashed a stolen motorbike has been jailed for 12 months.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Mark Page fled the scene in Straight Road, Colchester, on July 2.

Witnesses reported seeing 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a suspected firearm lying near the motorbike.

Shortly after a car pulled up and a man is believed to have removed an object lying near the bike.

Page, 50, of Straight Road, was arrested later that day. Tests subsequently found his DNA on the ammunition.

He was banned from having a firearm or ammunition because of previous convictions.

It was also found the motorbike he had been riding was stolen and was using false plates.

Page admitted handling stolen goods, careless driving and possession of ammunition.

Three other people were arrested as part of the investigation but faced no further action.

Topic Tags:

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

Polar bears and penguins highlight the recycling challenge

6 minutes ago Russell Cook
The recycling display at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Russell Cook

School pupils, brownies, guides and care home residents have answered the recycling challenge with decorative polar bears and penguins using a huge variety of materials and waste products.

Video Creator of Percy the Park Keeper visits primary schools

40 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Nick Butterworth with pupils of Otley Primary. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children’s author Nick Butterworth - who is best known for his Percy the Park Keeper books - has visited two Suffolk primary schools to spread his love of reading and writing.

Inspectors have not ruled out parachuting in government special administrators at mental health trust

14:12 Geraldine Scott
Dr Paul Lelliott, Care Quality Commission. Photo: Philip Wolmuth

The top inspector of England’s hospitals has not ruled out asking the government to take over the region’s failing mental health trust.

WATCH: Marks and Spencer opening its new food hall a day after closing down another store just eight miles down the road

14:02 Jessica Hill
Wlaton-on-the-naze M&S store opening

Marks & Spencer today opened the doors to its latest food hall outlet.

Untaxed car with no insurance seized on A12

14:00 Andrew Papworth
Picture: ARCHANT

Motorists have been urged to check their monthly payments are coming out of their bank accounts after a car was seized for not having tax or insurance.

Honoured RAF veteran joins catering staff at the West Suffolk Hospital

13:58 Russell Cook
Robert Ley MBE in the Time Out Restaurant at the West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

He has been honoured with an MBE and included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Most read

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Video ‘It’s nothing to do with who signed who’ – Lambert on not picking Nsiala and Nolan

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan were brought to Ipswich Town by their former Shrewsbury and Grimsby boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Video ‘I don’t want to go long’ – Lambert will stick to his passing principles in attempt to entertain

Paul Lambert gives Jonas Knudsen instructions. Photo: Steve Waller

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24