A Colchester man has been jailed for firearm offences

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man whose DNA was on live ammunition found after he crashed a stolen motorbike has been jailed for 12 months.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Mark Page fled the scene in Straight Road, Colchester, on July 2.

Witnesses reported seeing 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a suspected firearm lying near the motorbike.

Shortly after a car pulled up and a man is believed to have removed an object lying near the bike.

Page, 50, of Straight Road, was arrested later that day. Tests subsequently found his DNA on the ammunition.

He was banned from having a firearm or ammunition because of previous convictions.

It was also found the motorbike he had been riding was stolen and was using false plates.

Page admitted handling stolen goods, careless driving and possession of ammunition.

Three other people were arrested as part of the investigation but faced no further action.