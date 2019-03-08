Man jailed for possessing child pornographic material

A Colchester man found with 200 indecent films of children on multiple phones has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Nicholas Fisk, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to six counts of making indecent images of children before being sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was arrested by the Essex Police Online Investigation Team in August, who seized Fisk's phone.

Four further phones belonging to Fisk were handed in to police several weeks later.

Between the devices, officers discovered 200 films and 43 images, dated between January 2018 and August 2019.

In total, 172 of the films and 25 of the photographs were Category A, which are the most serious offences against children.

The majority of material related to children under the age of 10-years-old, with the reviewing officer describing the images and films as some of the worst the police had ever seen.

Sentencing, Judge Patricia Lynch urged Fisk to "consider the pain and suffering" of the victims of this crime, who were among the most "vulnerable in society" and were being used for his gratification.

Investigating officer PC Cliff Pell said: "Behind every indecent image of a child is a vulnerable victim and these crimes are among the most abhorrent that we investigate as police officers.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to bring offenders such as Fisk to justice for their horrendous crimes."