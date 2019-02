Missing Colchester man has been found

Michael Atkinson has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Michael Atkinson, who had been missing in Colchester, has now been found.

Mr Atkinson, 57, went missing on Thursday, January 31.

Essex Police have thanked the public for their help with the appeal.