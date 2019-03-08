Have you seen missing Colchester man Nicholas Vine?

Nicholas Vine, 48, from Colchester, has not been seen since July 11 Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 48-year-old man from Colchester who has not been seen in almost a month.

Nicholas Vine was last seen at around 8.50pm on Thursday, July 11, and officers believe he could now be in the London area.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We've carried out a number of enquiries to find Nicholas since he was reported missing but we've now exhausted all those lines of enquiry which is why we're now asking for your help."

Nicholas is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build with collar-length grey hair.

The last time he was seen he was wearing a camouflage-design hooded top, grey tracksuit trousers and a t-shirt with a picture of a pirate on it.

If yo have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call Essex Police on 101.