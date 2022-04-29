'Don't cook while tired': Sleeping man rescued after kitchen fire

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in Colchester where a man was asleep when the blaze started - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

A man had to be rescued from a fire in his home after he fell asleep while trying to cook a meal.

Firefighters are warning people to not cook while tired after they were called to the blaze in Rosalind Close, Colchester, after a neighbour heard smoke alarms going off inside the property at about 11.30am yesterday, Thursday, April 28.

On arrival, crews reported that there was a fire in an oven and the kitchen was heavily smoke-logged.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus searched the property for anyone inside and rescued a man from the building who had been asleep when the fire started.

Crews gave the man first aid for smoke inhalation and he was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Firefighters praised the neighbour for calling the fire service when hearing their neighbour’s smoke alarm going off.

Watch manager Rich Lark from Colchester Fire Station said: “If you are feeling tired, we recommend that you don’t cook.

"Make a sandwich instead or order a takeaway if you are hungry.

“We’d like to praise the man’s neighbour who acted quickly to call us when hearing the smoke alarms going off and the quick actions undoubtedly saved the man's life.

“Please always act quickly when hearing smoke alarms from your neighbour's home of if you are passing by. Don’t assume somebody else has already called us.”

Crews from Colchester, Wivenhoe and Brightlingsea were called to the incident.