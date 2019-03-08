Colchester man who threw hot coffee at detention officer jailed

A Colchester man has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man who harassed a couple and threw boiling coffee at a detention officer has been jailed.

Tendayi Mutukudzi, of no fixed address, was jailed for a total of 12 weeks, made subject of a harassment order and ordered to pay £125 compensation when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 16.

He had pleaded guilty to one charge of harassment, and denied two counts of assault and one count of criminal damage but was found guilty following a trial.

Mutukudzi, 38, had gone to a couple's home in Pondfield Road, Colchester, six times between Tuesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 28. On each occasion, he gave them unwanted items and the victims felt harassed.

In the early hours of February 28 he went to a man's home in Primrose Walk, Colchester, and threw what appeared to be a bath rail at a window, causing damage.

Mutukudzi then returned that evening and threw a punch at the resident.

He was arrested and while in custody on Friday, March 1 he threw a cup of hot coffee at the cell door hatch. The hatch was open at the time and a detention officer was looking through it to talk to him.