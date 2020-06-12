E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Doorbell camera catches man steal milk bottles from doorstep during the night

PUBLISHED: 17:24 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 12 June 2020

A man has been caught by a doorbell camera in Colchester stealing milk bottles in the middle of the night. Picture: ALEKSANDRA ZYSK-LOBO

A man has been caught by a doorbell camera in Colchester stealing milk bottles in the middle of the night. Picture: ALEKSANDRA ZYSK-LOBO

ALEKSANDRA ZYSK-LOBO

A man has been captured on a doorbell camera in Colchester taking two milk bottles from a doorstep in the early hours of the morning, minutes after they were delivered.

Aleksandra Zysk-Lobo was awake with her toddler in the early hours of Monday, June 8, when she went downstairs to check whether her milk had been delivered and found nothing was there.

She was hoping to prepare the milk for her son, but after checking the Ring video recording she realised that 10 minutes after her milk had been delivered, a hooded male had taken it.

She said: “When checking the video recording I realised that I was so close to opening the door at the point of his robbery, which was very distressing.

“He seemed to know what he was looking for and knew the delivery time as he approached my house from the direction the milkman had been a few minutes before.”

A spokeswoman from Essex Police said: “We received reports that two milk bottles were taken from a doorstep in Courage Drive, Colchester at around 1.30am on Monday, June 8.

“A man who had a hood pulled over his head was seen putting them into his pocket and walking away.

“If you have any information, please call us on 101 quoting crime reference 42/83686/20 or report it online.”

Aleksandra said some of her neighbours had issues with their deliveries on the same night and she is now considering cancelling her orders.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former MP and Suffolk villager charged over indecent image of child

Former parliamentary private secretary to the Defence Secretary, Eric Joyce, pictured while a Labour MP Picture: SEAN DEMPSEY/PA WIRE

£4,000 raised after rugby club changing rooms damaged in fire

The changing rooms at Hadleigh Rugby Club were destroyed in the fire earlier this week Picture: CHARLIE WARBURTON

Public toilets taped off after people ‘ignore social distancing’ rules

Some of the public toilets and sinks in Abbey Gardens have been taped off so that people will abide by the two-metre social distancing rule. Picture: ARCHANT

Moving hip and knee surgery out of Ipswich is ‘detrimental’ to Suffolk patients, surgeons warn

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

WATCH: Doorbell camera catches man steal milk bottles from doorstep during the night

A man has been caught by a doorbell camera in Colchester stealing milk bottles in the middle of the night. Picture: ALEKSANDRA ZYSK-LOBO
Drive 24