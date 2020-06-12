Video

WATCH: Doorbell camera catches man steal milk bottles from doorstep during the night

A man has been caught by a doorbell camera in Colchester stealing milk bottles in the middle of the night. Picture: ALEKSANDRA ZYSK-LOBO ALEKSANDRA ZYSK-LOBO

A man has been captured on a doorbell camera in Colchester taking two milk bottles from a doorstep in the early hours of the morning, minutes after they were delivered.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aleksandra Zysk-Lobo was awake with her toddler in the early hours of Monday, June 8, when she went downstairs to check whether her milk had been delivered and found nothing was there.

She was hoping to prepare the milk for her son, but after checking the Ring video recording she realised that 10 minutes after her milk had been delivered, a hooded male had taken it.

She said: “When checking the video recording I realised that I was so close to opening the door at the point of his robbery, which was very distressing.

“He seemed to know what he was looking for and knew the delivery time as he approached my house from the direction the milkman had been a few minutes before.”

A spokeswoman from Essex Police said: “We received reports that two milk bottles were taken from a doorstep in Courage Drive, Colchester at around 1.30am on Monday, June 8.

“A man who had a hood pulled over his head was seen putting them into his pocket and walking away.

“If you have any information, please call us on 101 quoting crime reference 42/83686/20 or report it online.”

Aleksandra said some of her neighbours had issues with their deliveries on the same night and she is now considering cancelling her orders.