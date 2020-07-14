E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mum welcomes ‘miracle’ baby after 4 miscarriages, 3% chance of success and 10 years of heartache

PUBLISHED: 16:30 14 July 2020

Dawn Peacher with her baby girl Erin Lilly who was born on July 4. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dawn Peacher with her baby girl Erin Lilly who was born on July 4. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman who suffered four miscarriages and a decade of heartache after being told she’d never be able to have a baby, has welcomed her ‘rainbow child’ into the world after a miracle pregnancy.

Dawn and Mark Peacher suffered 10 years of heartache trying to have a baby together before their miracle daughter arrived. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWNDawn and Mark Peacher suffered 10 years of heartache trying to have a baby together before their miracle daughter arrived. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dawn Peacher, and her husband Mark, were resigned to the fact they’d never have a baby due to her low hormone levels and egg count and had signed up for the adoption process after tests revealed her chances of making a full term pregnancy were just 3%.

They had considered expensive treatment abroad and IVF but were told by doctors it wasn’t worth the risk.

The Colchester couple were shocked when Dawn fell pregnant last year and suffered 12 agonising weeks of fear that the baby wouldn’t make it past the stage where she had previously miscarried.

Dawn Peacher has told other couples struggling to have a baby to never give up on their dream. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWNDawn Peacher has told other couples struggling to have a baby to never give up on their dream. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The 12 week scan was the scariest because that’s when we knew we might lose her,” Dawn recalled. “She just had the strongest heartbeat you’ve ever heard but every single month I was just petrified of what might happen next.

“At 16 weeks I started bleeding, just bits of me coming out, and I was so upset I thought this is it, I’ve lost the baby – it turned out to be a polyp on my cervix so I had to get that removed, but I was so relieved she was okay.”

The 41-year-old mum was scanned every two weeks at Colchester Hospital and Dawn said the consultant was just gobsmacked she had managed to make it full term.

Erin Lilly was induced five days early and on Saturday, July 4, the ecstatic parents got to meet their bundle of joy for the first time.

“We both cannot believe this has happened it hasn’t sunk it for me just yet,” Dawn added.

“Our miracle rainbow child, she has pulled our marriage together too as my husband was struggling so much with severe depression after all we had been through.”

Though doctors had said it would be nigh on impossible for the couple to have a child together, they have advised other struggling parents to never give up as science doesn’t have all the answers yet.

Dawn added: “Colchester hospital were outstanding and I can’t thank them enough – everyone is besotted with Erin now and I fall in love with her more every day.”

