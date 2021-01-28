News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Concern for welfare of man last seen in Colchester park in early hours of morning

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 8:34 AM January 28, 2021   
Nicholas Ayres

Nicholas Ayres has been missing from Colchester since the early hours of this morning. - Credit: Essex Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 27-year-old man who was last seen at Highwoods Country Park in Colchester.

Nicholas Ayres was last seen at the park in Turner Road shortly before 3.30am today, Thursday, January 28.

He was wearing black clothes and has a black holdall bag. 

The photo above is the most recent picture police have of Nicholas, but since it was taken he has more facial hair.

Police are concerned for his welfare and anyone who sees him is asked to contact them online or via the 'live chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101.

Colchester News

