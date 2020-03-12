Have you seen missing Colchester woman Melanie Webb?
PUBLISHED: 22:20 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:20 12 March 2020
ESSEX POLICE
Essex Police is appealing for information after a 60-year-old woman from Colchester was reported missing.
Ms Webb was last seen in Ilex Close in the town around 10.30am Thursday, March 12.
She is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of a slim build and with blonde hair - which is now cut into a short bob style.
Essex Police believe she may have been wearing a black coat at the time of her disappearance.
A spokesman for the force said: 'We want to find Melanie in Colchester to make sure she is ok.'
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call Colchester Police Station on 101.
