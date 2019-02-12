Sunny

Have you seen Christopher Hibble?

PUBLISHED: 16:14 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 14 February 2019

Essex Police are looking for help to find Christopher Hibble Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police are looking for help to find Christopher Hibble Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police are appealing for help in finding 22-year-old Christopher Hibble from Colchester.

Christopher was last seen around 7pm on Wednesday, February 13.

He is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall and has short red hair and was wearing a black jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Officers believe he may be in public areas such as parks and libraries.

Christopher has been missing before but assistance from the public helped officers to find him and make sure he was ok.

Those with any information are asked to call Colchester police station on 101.

