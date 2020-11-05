E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Essex mother tried to use stolen bank cards to buy lottery scratchcards

05 November, 2020 - 11:30
Sarah Power was fined at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

An Essex mother-of-two who tried to use two stolen bank cards to buy lottery scratchcards has been fined in court.

Sarah Power, of Monkwick Avenue, Colchester, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud by false representation.

Power, 49, denied two further offences of handling stolen goods, and this was accepted by prosecutors who asked that those charges lie on file.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, told the court the two bank cards were stolen in an alleged robbery on August 1, 2019, in Colchester.

The cards were cancelled by their owners but at 10.45pm, around an hour after the alleged incident, Power was seen on CCTV going into McColls in Mersea Road, Colchester.

She attempted to buy £30 worth of lottery scratchcards with one of the cards but it was declined. She then tried to buy £10 worth of scratchcards but again, it was declined.

After finding the other card was also declined, she then left the store.

Police were notified and were able to identify Power after studying CCTV from the shop.

She was arrested by police and subsequently charged but gave a “no comment” interview to officers when questioned.

Jordan Santos-Sindes, defending, said Power admitted to making a “naive mistake”.

“She saw an acquaintance outside the shop who asked her to buy scratchcards,” he said.

Sentencing Power, Judge David Pugh said: “You’re 49 years old, not a very good example to your children.”

Judge Pugh fined Power, who elected her case be heard at the crown court, £200 for each fraud offence.

