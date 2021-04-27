Published: 8:12 AM April 27, 2021

Emergency services were called to Mountbatten Drive to help release the trapped woman - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was rescued when she was trapped in her car after crashing into a garage.

Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to Mountbatten Drive, in Colchester, on Monday, shortly after 4pm.

Two crews from Colchester and the Urban Search and Rescue team were called to the scene.

When crews arrived, they found that a car had crashed into a garage and a woman was trapped in the car.

The Urban Search and Rescue team made the structure of the garage safe, so firefighters and the ambulance service could rescue the woman.

The woman was rescued by 6.10pm and left in the care of the ambulance service.