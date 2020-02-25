E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man charged in connection with 22-year-old murder

PUBLISHED: 17:40 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 25 February 2020

Grant's former partner, Suzanne Moore, and daughter Tanya Moore-Byrom. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man on Boxing Day in 1998.

Michael Donnelly, 73, has been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Grant Byrom, which is alleged to have happened in Forest Road, Colchester, more than 20 years ago.

Mr Byrom suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest and was rushed to hospital where he sadly later died of his injuries.

Donnelly, of Bromley Road, Colchester, was arrested in connection with the murder in June 2019 and was bailed.

He was charged today, Tuesday, February 25, and has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Colchester Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Wednesday, February 26.

In 2014, 16 years after his death, Mr Byrom's family offered a £2,000 reward for information which would help to catch his killer.

During the week when Mr Byrom's grandson Tyler celebrated his first birthday, the family issued an emotional appeal for justice.

Suzanne Martin, the mother of Mr Byrom's children described the pain she felt at his sudden death.

She said: "We have always known him as Granny or Granski, and in memory of him, our two children, Dean and Tanya and their children Maisie and Tyler took on his surname of Byrom.

"When he was buried we wore matching necklaces, the pendant was a heart split into two, on mine was the word 'Gran' and on his the word 'Sue', they were done up at exactly the same time before Granny died so it felt as though there was a spiritual connection.

"Due to the circumstances of Granny's murder I just didn't get a chance to say goodbye to him, I think about him all the time and talk about him every day.

"Some people are worried about mentioning his name to me, but I love talking about him and want to hear all the stories that they know.

"I know he is listening to them and he is watching over his family."

Detectives from Essex Police have now been investigating the death for 22 years and for the first time have been able to charge someone in connection with the alleged murder.

