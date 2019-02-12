Sunny

Colchester murder trial due to get underway next week

PUBLISHED: 05:30 15 February 2019

Danny Bostock, of Berberis Walk, Colchester, is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court charged with murder and attempted arson on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Danny Bostock, of Berberis Walk, Colchester, is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court charged with murder and attempted arson on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a Colchester man accused of murdering a 52-year-old man is due to start at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

Before the court is Danny Bostock, 32, of Berberis Walk, Colchester, who is accused of murder and attempted arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

The charges relate to the death of 52-year-old Gordon McGhee, from Colchester, who was found dead inside a flat in Forest Road in the Greenstead area of Colchester in the early hours of Wednesday, August 22.

A post-mortem examination was held on August 24 and established the provisional cause of death to be from multiple stab wounds.

The jury in the trial, which is expected to last several weeks, is expected to travel to Colchester for a site visit on the afternoon of the first day of the proceedings.

