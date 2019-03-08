Volunteers needed for castle jewellery exhibition

Colchester Castle Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Volunteers are wanted for a glitzy new exhibition which will see jewellery dating back to the Bronze Age put on display at Colchester castle.

The exhibition, 'Adorn: Jewellery, The Human Story' opens on July 27 and will feature loans from the British Museum and other major collections.

It will explore the glitz and glamour of personal adornment, from the Bronze Age through to the 21st Century.

To help deliver the exhibition Colchester Museums are recruiting a team of volunteers to showcase the hidden stories behind the displays.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to support a range of activities, from welcoming and engaging visitors to recording feedback and even giving short talks about their favourite objects.

Anyone can take part and Colchester Museums will deliver all the necessary training so that volunteers will have the perfect opportunity to learn as well as help out.

Councillor Julie Young, Portfolio Holder for Culture and Performance and Deputy Leader of the Council said: "Volunteering can be a truly rewarding experience for everyone involved. We're so grateful to anyone who would like to share their skills, time and enthusiasm with us.

"The Adorn exhibition is going to offer even more people the chance to get involved and, by doing so, support their local museum and make a Better Colchester"

Anyone wishing to express interest in taking part should click here.