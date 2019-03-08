Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Volunteers needed for castle jewellery exhibition

PUBLISHED: 21:13 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:13 29 May 2019

Colchester Castle Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Colchester Castle Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Volunteers are wanted for a glitzy new exhibition which will see jewellery dating back to the Bronze Age put on display at Colchester castle.

The exhibition, 'Adorn: Jewellery, The Human Story' opens on July 27 and will feature loans from the British Museum and other major collections.

It will explore the glitz and glamour of personal adornment, from the Bronze Age through to the 21st Century.

To help deliver the exhibition Colchester Museums are recruiting a team of volunteers to showcase the hidden stories behind the displays.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to support a range of activities, from welcoming and engaging visitors to recording feedback and even giving short talks about their favourite objects.

Anyone can take part and Colchester Museums will deliver all the necessary training so that volunteers will have the perfect opportunity to learn as well as help out.

Councillor Julie Young, Portfolio Holder for Culture and Performance and Deputy Leader of the Council said: "Volunteering can be a truly rewarding experience for everyone involved. We're so grateful to anyone who would like to share their skills, time and enthusiasm with us.

"The Adorn exhibition is going to offer even more people the chance to get involved and, by doing so, support their local museum and make a Better Colchester"

Anyone wishing to express interest in taking part should click here.

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk Show 2019: Day one brings in the crowds as county puts itself on show

Horse displays at the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police bid to renew ‘legal high’ exclusion zone at Suffolk’s biggest festival

Latitude festival takes place in July Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Crowds heading to Suffolk Show as weather provides the perfect boost

The showground from the 60-foot tower. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man will skydive to raise money for hospice which cared for his mum

Christian Bevan will jump from a plane on July 21 to raise money for St Nicholas Hospice Care Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

Can you spot yourself on day one of the Suffolk Show?

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists