WATCH: Neighbours share £210k lottery prize thanks to lucky postcode
- Credit: People's Postcode Lottery
Six Colchester neighbours are sharing a "life-changing" prize of £210,000 won in the People's Postcode Lottery.
Residents in CO4 0NY, in the St John's area of the town, were selected as the lucky winners of the draw announced on Tuesday.
Five neighbours picked up £30,000 each - but one player secured £60,000, thanks to playing with two tickets.
Richard Holland, 52, was the lucky double player who was left "speechless" after he found out he won £60,000 in a call with People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier.
Mr Holland, who was joined on the call with his wife Tracy, said he was planning to spend his winnings on a house renovation and a holiday later in the year.
He said: "I think we’re both completely overwhelmed by this. Things like this just don’t happen to us and after the year we’ve had this is really a great start to 2021."
Another winner looking to use their cash for a holiday was 36-year-old Caroline Barnes, who said she would spend her £30,000 on a trip with her partner Matt.
She said: "A holiday is definitely top of my list, but I’d also like to treat myself to a designer handbag as well."
Doreen Blair, 76, who was joined by her 65-year-old husband Nigel when she discovered she had won, said she was delighted to hear her neighbours had also won.
She said: "This is honestly life changing money for us. This is absolutely wonderful.
"We have a lovely little community so it’s just great to hear that some of our neighbours have won too."
Colin Freeman, 78, said he and his 76-year-old wife Jan would use the £30,000 they secured to help their only granddaughter, Sophie-Kate, fund a trip to New Zealand.
Mr Freeman said: "This is amazing, I feel so lucky. This year has definitely started better than we thought it would."
Two other winners from Colchester have chosen to remain anonymous, but their prizes will be paid directly into their bank accounts.
After telling the neighbours they had won the prize, Mr Brazier, who is from Tiptree, said: "It sounds like there will be a few corks being popped around Colchester this evening."