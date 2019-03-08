Partly Cloudy

Man quizzed by police over break-in at jewellers

PUBLISHED: 09:33 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 14 July 2019

Police are investigating a break-in Picture: TIM IRELAND/PA WIRE

Police are investigating a break-in Picture: TIM IRELAND/PA WIRE

A man has been arrested after police were called to a burglary at a jewellery shop in Colchester.

Officers attended reports of a break-in at Nicholas Jewellers in High Street at 3.20am today.

A 48-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody for questioning.

Witnesses and anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact Colchester police station on 101 quoting reference 42/111438/19.

